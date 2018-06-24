Love Island's Kendall 'shocked' by Adam's behaviour

24th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The model partnered with Collard on the show but he dumped her for Rosie Williams.

Love Island's Kendall (ITV)

Love Island star Kendall Rae-Knight said she was “shocked” to see how Adam Collard behaved when she left the show and watched the scenes on film.

The model, 26, partnered with Adam on the ITV2 show but he dumped her for Rosie Williams.

She told the Press Association: “To my face he seemed a gentleman. When I got out and watched things back I was shocked by the way he treated me and Rosie.

Adam Collard on Love Island (ITV)
Adam Collard on Love Island (ITV)

“I was quite surprised at his actions, just jumping ship as quickly as he does.”

She added: “I think he’s being a typical boy, he wants to have his cake and eat it”, adding that it had been “hard to watch” his recent treatment of Rosie.

Adam’s interaction with Rosie led to domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid commenting that “in a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.”

 

Love Island continues tonight on 3e at 9pm

Watch Love Island on 3e and 3player

Just Eat delivers Love Island on 3e


© Press Association 2018

