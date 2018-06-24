Susanna Reid: I had to take my mic off when Piers Morgan was suggested for GMB

24th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The pair are known for their on-screen pairing on the early morning ITV show.

Susanna Reid has told how she had to take her mic off when Piers Morgan was first mooted as Good Morning Britain co-host.

Reid told Channel 4 show Sunday Brunch what her response was when her editor first suggested Morgan have a role on the early morning ITV show.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Jonathan Ford/ITV)
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Jonathan Ford/ITV)

She responded: “Can we take our microphones off before I discuss whether I think that’s a good idea or not?”

But she told Sunday Brunch: “Whatever you think about him, everybody loves to talk about him and that’s not a bad thing for a television show.”

She also spoke about her new ITV evening spin-off show, which starts this week after the England World Cup match, saying: “We’re not Match Of The Day.”

© Press Association 2018

