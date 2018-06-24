Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic

24th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The star told the audience 'I've never done that' before.

Ed Sheeran’s fans were sympathetic after the star took two toilet breaks during his Cardiff gig.

The singer, 27, interrupted his Saturday night set after performing Galway Girl and then three songs later, in the middle of singing Photograph.

“I’ve been gigging since I was 14 and I’ve never done that,” BBC news reported he said after returning to the stage the first time, “and now I do it in front of 60,000 people”.

But wellyb2004 wrote: “What a night it was fantastic. Hope you sorted the pee problem.”

And Jodiepodie11 wrote: “When you got to pee you’ve got to pee. What an absolutely phenomenal show.”

The star is on his Divide world tour.

From florals to feathers, these are all of the hat trends we've seen at Ascot
Industrial Leather
Discover the luxury jungle lodge in Costa Rica accessed by white water rapids

Il Divo: We left Simon Cowell's label but won't let that get us down
Game Of Thrones stars arrive at church for wedding
Air traffic controller strike to cause travel CHAOS this weekend
Game Of Thrones stars tie the knot