Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic

The star told the audience 'I've never done that' before.

Ed Sheeran’s fans were sympathetic after the star took two toilet breaks during his Cardiff gig.

The singer, 27, interrupted his Saturday night set after performing Galway Girl and then three songs later, in the middle of singing Photograph.

I’ve never seen 60,000 people wait so patiently for someone to go to the toilet… twice #EdSheeran #Cardiff — Ｓ Ａ Ｒ Ａ Ｈ Ｂ Ｒ Ｏ Ｗ Ｎ (@SarahBrownWorld) June 23, 2018

“I’ve been gigging since I was 14 and I’ve never done that,” BBC news reported he said after returning to the stage the first time, “and now I do it in front of 60,000 people”.

But wellyb2004 wrote: “What a night it was fantastic. Hope you sorted the pee problem.”

And Jodiepodie11 wrote: “When you got to pee you’ve got to pee. What an absolutely phenomenal show.”

The star is on his Divide world tour.

