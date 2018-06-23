Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

23rd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The Coronation Street actress shared the announcement on Instagram.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has given birth to her second child.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of tender pictures of herself cradling her newborn girl, named Delilah Ruby Sinclair.

She revealed the baby was delivered in a water birth, as she thanked midwives at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth hospital.

She announced to her 600,000 followers on Saturday: “Our beautiful precious daughter Delilah Ruby Sinclair 🌼 was born yesterday on the 22nd of June at 5.18pm weighing 6lbs 15oz 💓.

“I had a very quick labour, a water birth with just gas and air, absolutely besotted so in love 💓.

“Feel so blessed to have our healthy baby girl and I feel good after my labour xxx .

“Thank you to all the amazing midwives at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow for everything 💗❤️xxx.”

Another heartwarming shot shows Flanagan’s eldest daughter, Matilda, smiling as she holds her sister.

So lucky 💞 Matilda was very quiet at the hospital 😄xxx

A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on

A third picture shows the actress standing up and holding the baby. She simply caption the tender shot: “Cloud 9” before adding a heart emoji.

Her partner Scott Sinclair also kissed his newborn daughter in an Instagram post shared to his 170,000 followers.

Delilah Ruby Sinclair…..22/6/18♥️

A post shared by Scotty Sinclair (@scotty__sinclair) on

Flanagan gave birth to Matilda with footballer Sinclair in 2015.

The actress, who has played Corrie’s Rosie Webster since 2000, left the ITV soap to have Delilah.

