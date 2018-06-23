Lily Allen - Up to 40 recorded songs did not make it onto album

The singer held a Twitter Q&A session for her fans on Saturday.

Lily Allen has revealed she penned up to 40 songs which did not make it onto her latest album.

No Shame, a 14-track album released earlier this month, featured collaborations with rapper Giggs and Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy.

The Trigger Bang singer had some time to spare aboard a Eurostar train on Saturday, which she dedicated to answering fans’ questions.

She tweeted on Saturday: “Bored on the Eurostar. Q+A? you will be blocked for antagonizing.”

When Twitter user @d_rog2 asked her how many songs did not make the cut, she replied: “30 – 40”.

The musician later added that the songs had all been recorded as she writes and records at the same time.

As questions poured in, the mother-of-two added that children were the best thing to have ever happened to her.

Allen is mother to Ethel, six, and five-year-old Marnie, who she had with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

The 33-year-old also revealed that her book, titled My Thoughts Exactly, will be released on September 20.

It comes days after the star revealed she spends around five hours a day on Twitter.

She recently told Sunday Brunch presenter Tim Lovejoy: “It’s definitely a love-hate relationship. I spend way too much time on there, like five hours a day or something?

“It’s where I get most of my news from, it’s where I converse with my fans, it’s where I read about other artists.”

