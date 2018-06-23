Lily Allen - Up to 40 recorded songs did not make it onto album

23rd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The singer held a Twitter Q&A session for her fans on Saturday.

Lily Allen has revealed she penned up to 40 songs which did not make it onto her latest album.

No Shame, a 14-track album released earlier this month, featured collaborations with rapper Giggs and Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy.

The Trigger Bang singer had some time to spare aboard a Eurostar train on Saturday, which she dedicated to answering fans’ questions.

She tweeted on Saturday: “Bored on the Eurostar. Q+A? you will be blocked for antagonizing.”

When Twitter user @d_rog2 asked her how many songs did not make the cut, she replied: “30 – 40”.

The musician later added that the songs had all been recorded as she writes and records at the same time.

As questions poured in, the mother-of-two added that children were the best thing to have ever happened to her.

Allen is mother to Ethel, six, and five-year-old Marnie, who she had with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

The 33-year-old also revealed that her book, titled My Thoughts Exactly, will be released on September 20.

It comes days after the star revealed she spends around five hours a day on Twitter.

She recently told Sunday Brunch presenter Tim Lovejoy: “It’s definitely a love-hate relationship. I spend way too much time on there, like five hours a day or something?

“It’s where I get most of my news from, it’s where I converse with my fans, it’s where I read about other artists.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michaela Strachan's mission to save the kiwi: 'Unless something's done, they will go extinct'

Michaela Strachan's mission to save the kiwi: 'Unless something's done, they will go extinct'
Boyfriends pays tribute as Love Island star dies aged 32

Boyfriends pays tribute as Love Island star dies aged 32
Here's when the BEST of the weather will hit as heatwave is set to be HOTTER than expected

Here's when the BEST of the weather will hit as heatwave is set to be HOTTER than expected

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Il Divo: We left Simon Cowell's label but won't let that get us down

Il Divo: We left Simon Cowell's label but won't let that get us down
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie set to wed

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie set to wed
National Kissing Day: 6 of the best spots around the world to take a selfie with your other half

National Kissing Day: 6 of the best spots around the world to take a selfie with your other half
Air traffic controller strike to cause travel CHAOS this weekend

Air traffic controller strike to cause travel CHAOS this weekend