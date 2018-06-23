In Pictures: Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington weds co-star Rose Leslie

23rd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have tied the knot.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the set of smash hit TV show Game Of Thrones have got married.

Here are the best pictures from the star-studded wedding:

Kit Harington arrives at church
Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones (Jane Barlow/PA)

Getting married is usually one of the biggest days of someone’s life…

Kit Harington ahead of the ceremony
Harington ahead of the ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)

So we can forgive Harington for looking a bit nervous as he arrived at church.

Groom Kit Harington in his wedding suit
Groom Kit Harington in his wedding suit (Jane Barlow/PA)

The couple, who played on-screen lovers, tied the knot at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire before the reception at Wardhill Castle.

The main entrance to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire
The main entrance to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Family members and celebrity pals were in attendance.

Sebastian Leslie, father of actress Rose Leslie
Sebastian Leslie, father of actress Rose Leslie (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jason Mumford, of Mumford & Sons, arriving at the main entrance
Jason Mumford, of Mumford & Sons, arriving at the main entrance (Jane Barlow/PA)
Peter Dinklage arrives at church
Fellow GoT cast member Peter Dinklage (Jane Barlow/PA)
Actresses Sophie Turner (left) and Maisie Williams
Actresses Sophie Turner (left) and Maisie Williams (Jane Barlow/PA)
Emilia Clarke arrives with Peter Dinklage
Emilia Clarke arrives with Peter Dinklage (Jane Barlow/PA)
Actor Jack Donnelly arrives for the ceremony
Actor Jack Donnelly arrives for the ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)

And Game Of Thrones fans also flocked to see their on-screen heroes wed in real life.

Students and film fans Yunyao Li, 23 (left) and Qiong dan Xu, 24, from Glasgow, at the main entrance to Wardhill Castle
Students and film fans Yunyao Li, 23 (left) and Qiong dan Xu, 24, from Glasgow, at the main entrance to Wardhill Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

But if Harington looked a bit overwhelmed before the ceremony, his bride beamed as she was accompanied by her father.

Rose Leslie with her father Sebastian arrive at church
Rose Leslie with her father Sebastian arrive at church (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rose Leslie is helped out of her wedding car by her father
Rose Leslie is helped out of her wedding car by her father (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rose Leslie waves to spectators
Rose Leslie waves to spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of their TV idols (Jane Barlow/PA)

The pair emerged from church married and were showered with flower petal confetti.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie after their wedding
The married couple leave church (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie after their wedding
The loved-up pair looked happy as they got into the wedding car (Jane Barlow/PA)

