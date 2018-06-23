Pantera metal drummer Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

23rd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The star founded his most well-known band with his brother, Dimebag Darrell, in 1981.

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Pantera’s official social media pages posted a statement on Saturday announcing his death.

Mr Paul’s representative confirmed the death to Billboard.

No cause of death was mentioned.

Mr Paul’s real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot dead on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Mr Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

Alice Cooper tweeted that Mr Paul’s impact on music was “immeasurable”.

© Press Association 2018

