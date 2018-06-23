Pantera metal drummer Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

The star founded his most well-known band with his brother, Dimebag Darrell, in 1981.

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Pantera’s official social media pages posted a statement on Saturday announcing his death.

Mr Paul’s representative confirmed the death to Billboard.

No cause of death was mentioned.

Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away.Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bandsPantera and Hellyeah.No further details are available at this time.The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/4yCzabmWVt — Pantera (@Pantera) June 23, 2018

Mr Paul’s real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot dead on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Terribly saddened by the news of Vinnie Paul’s passing. Vinnie was a beloved fixture in the rock and metal communities and we will miss seeing him out on the road. His impact on heavy music is immeasurable. Rest In Peace Vinnie, condolences to your family, friends and fans. — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) June 23, 2018

Mr Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup which included Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

Alice Cooper tweeted that Mr Paul’s impact on music was “immeasurable”.

© Press Association 2018