Natasha Kaplinsky recovering after Greek boat accident, reports say

23rd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Kaplinsky and her husband are reported to have a holiday home on the Greek Island.

Natasha Kaplinsky and her family are recovering after they were involved in an accident on Corfu, it has been reported.

The former newsreader and several family members were onboard a boat when there was a fire, according to The Sun.

A spokesman for the first Strictly Come Dancing winner told the paper: “Natasha and her family were involved in an accident in Corfu.

“They came home early to receive treatment and are making a good recovery at home.”

A Corfu Port Authority spokesman told the paper: “The vessel suffered a mechanical failure which caused a fire in the engine room, which was immediately extinguished by the people on the boat.”

