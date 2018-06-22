Love Island's Rosie accuses 'cold' Zara of having a game plan

22nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The solicitor was dumped from the ITV2 show following Friday's recoupling.

Dumped Love Island contestant Rosie Williams has accused Zara McDermott of being “cold” with the female islanders and having a game plan when it comes to the boys.

Rosie left the villa after Friday’s recoupling after her former partner Adam Collard chose to couple up with Zara, while new contestant Sam Bird opted to be with Samira Mighty.

Before her departure, Adam had apologised to Rosie after dropping her for Zara.

Viewers of the ITV2 series were previously horrified when Adam smirked as Rosie told him how upset she was by the way he had treated her.

When asked for her thoughts on Adam’s new partner, Rosie said:  “Zara is very clever – I think she has a game plan.

“She came in and was cold towards not just me but all the girls and was very boy-focused and boy-orientated.

“She made out to the boys we had isolated her when really we had put in the effort but she gave nothing back.

“When it comes to friendship it’s definitely something that works both ways, you can’t be talking to a wall, you have to get something back and I did explain that to her.

“She did apologise to me as well and I think she wanted to be my friend towards the end but it was one of those situations where if you were truly my friend you wouldn’t have treated me the way you did.”

Rosie added that she did not expect Zara and Adam’s relationship to last, due to his attitude towards women.

She said: “I don’t think Adam can help himself. I think whenever he sees someone new come in they’re a challenge for him.

“He wants to be the alpha male, he wants every girl to want him. It’s something new and shiny to play with, I think if they send in a brunette bombshell that’s his type, he’d definitely go for it again.”

Rosie added that she hopes “everything can be civil” between her and Adam when they see each other again.

