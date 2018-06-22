Clean Bandit land another number one with Demi Lovato collaboration Solo

The Greatest Showman has notched up another week at number one on the albums chart.

Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato have hit the top of the charts with their single Solo.

It marks the fourth number one for electronic music group Clean Bandit and the first for US singer Lovato, who lends her vocals to the track.

Solo has knocked last week’s number one, Jess Glynne’s I’ll Be There, down to number four this week, the Official Charts Company said.

Demi Lovato worked with Clean Bandit on Solo (John Linton/PA)

Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto and Jack and Luke Patterson told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you so much to all of our fans. We can’t believe it! It’s amazing for us and we’re so happy that you’re listening to this song.”

They added, of working with Lovato: “She was lovely. We actually did the recording over Skype, so it was a bit awkward as we’d never met in real life and there was, like, a delay, but then when we met properly to make the music video, it was so fun.”

Solo has also become the band’s seventh consecutive top five single, making Clean Bandit the first to achieve the feat in more than a decade – Girls Aloud had eight top five singles by 2005.

George Ezra’s Shotgun is at number two on the singles chart this week, ahead of 2002 by Anne-Marie in third place, Glynne’s track at number four and Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry at number five.

Elsewhere, rapper XXXTentacion now has three tracks in the top 40 this week following his death in Miami on Monday.

Sad, Moonlight and Changes are at numbers 31, 32 and 33 respectively.

Over on the albums chart, the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman has held on to the top spot for a 20th non-consecutive week.

Its ongoing success has now put the musical film’s soundtrack in line with Ed Sheeran’s Divide, which also topped the chart for 20 weeks.

The Greatest Showman will soon reach the one million combined sales mark, as it currently stands at 911,000, the Official Charts Company said.

Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s remains at number two from last week, while this week’s highest new entry is Youngblood by Australian band 5 Seconds Of Summer.

The Carters, the surprise joint release from Beyonce and Jay-Z, has debuted at number five, one below The Beach Boys with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in fourth place.

Other new entries to the albums chart this week include Liberation by Christina Aguilera at number 17, Johnny Marr’s Call The Comet at number seven, and Linkin Park guitarist Mike Shinoda’s Post Traumatic at number 20.

