Megan and Eyal confirm they had night of passion in Love Island villa

The couple enjoyed an evening together in the hideaway.

Megan Barton Hanson and Eyal Booker have become the first couple to have sex on this series of Love Island.

The couple shared a night of passion in the hideaway after enjoying a wine-tasting date earlier in the day.

In scenes that will air on Friday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, Megan will reveal “it just felt right in the moment,” while spilling the beans to Georgia Steel.

Eyal Booker and Megan Barton Hanson (ITV)

She later admits in the Beach Hut: “I can’t stop smiling. I’m literally like a Cheshire cat, I can’t stop.”

Eyal also shares the news with Jack Fincham, telling him: “It was a good night, it was a really nice night.”

When Jack asks him: “How nice on a scale of one to 10? Did you do it?,” Eyal replies: “Yeah. I wasn’t just going to do it for no reason and our date yesterday just really solidified what I wanted to hear.”

Eyal Booker spills the beans to Jack Fincham (ITV)

Jack promises not to tell anybody but Eyal says he has suspicions Megan has already told people, despite swearing him to secrecy.

He says: “I’m pretty sure I heard some screams coming from the balcony, so I do think she has told the girls. I will ask her.

“I’m not going into detail, it’s not anyone’s business.”

The episode will also see Adam Collard apologise to Rosie Williams after dropping her for Zara McDermott.

Adam Collard apologises to Rosie Williams (ITV)

Viewers were previously horrified when Adam smirked as Rosie told him how upset she was by the way he had treated her.

He tells her: “I think that obviously things with me and you haven’t really worked out the best. And I’m sorry.

“I am actually sorry if you felt that way. Whatever you felt, I’m sorry that I upset you. I don’t like seeing anyone cry.”

Rosie replies: “That’s all I wanted, was to be your friend. But I did want you to know that I did really like you and I did have feelings for you.

“It was never fake on my part anyway and I did want to see what would happen and obviously it hasn’t worked out. All I want is just to be friends with you so I’m glad you pulled me up.”

FIRST LOOK: Rosie and Samira both fancy themselves a bit of new boy Sam, and there's no time for our single ladies to play it cool. 💔 One girl gets dumped, tonight at 9pm #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oHkF4vhwSk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 22, 2018

Love Island continues on 3e and 3player at 9pm, when there will be recoupling and one of the girls will be eliminated from the competition.





