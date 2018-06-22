Shakira shares pride over partner Gerard Pique's 100 caps for Spain

22nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The singer has been in a relationship with the football star since 2011.

Shakira has shared her pride at her partner Gerard Pique’s achievement in winning 100 caps for Spain.

Pique’s century of caps came on Wednesday night, when Spain fought out a 1-0 win over Iran in Kazan for their first victory at the 2018 World Cup finals.

Shakira wrote: “Proud of you, 100 caps for the Spain national team! Shak.”

Pique and Shakira have been in a relationship since 2011.

The 31-year-old Pique has enjoyed great success with Spain, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship two years later.

Shakira performed the official song of the 2010 finals, called ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’.

© Press Association 2018

