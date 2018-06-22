Victoria Beckham welcomes Old Masters at her London store

She described the exhibition as a 'dream come true'.

Victoria Beckham has turned exhibition curator – hanging Old Masters in her designer store.

The former Spice Girl has selected 16 portraits, from Sir Peter Paul Rubens to Lucas Cranach the Elder, to display in her London shop for a temporary exhibition.

The fashion designer described the exhibition of pictures, selected from Sotheby’s forthcoming Old Master Paintings sale, as a “dream come true”.

“It was my first visit to the Frick (museum) in New York last year that really opened my eyes to Old Masters, and is where my fascination began,” she said.

“I hope their installation in such a contemporary setting is as inspiring to my customers as it is to me.”

Sotheby’s Old Master specialist Chloe Stead said she hoped the exhibition would “participate in some small way to the dialogue surrounding the magic of painted portraiture, and its enduring appeal, even in our modern age of selfie-overload”.

The exhibition will be on display in Dover Street, London, until June 27, ahead of Sotheby’s Old Masters Evening Sale on July 4.

