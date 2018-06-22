Nigel Farage: I might get invited on to Love Island

Nigel Farage has said ITV2 dating show Love Island sounds like “rather good fun” and joked that he “might get invited on”.

The former Ukip leader appeared on the BBC’s Daily Politics show alongside evicted contestant Hayley Hughes, who has admitted she does not know what Brexit is.

She was given the chance to put her questions to Brussels reporter Adam Fleming, saying: “I do care about Brexit, I just don’t have an understanding about it, so hopefully Adam will learn me more.”

Never mind Brexit, time for a question about @LoveIsland from @HayleyHughes_xx to @adamfleming and the #bbcdp panel pic.twitter.com/CoJIfLGCqL — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 22, 2018

She asked: “In a nutshell, what is Brexit?” as well as: “How will it affect my life and everybody else’s?” and “Will it make things more expensive?”

When asked if they should talk more about Brexit on Love Island, she said: “Can I have a thing for younger people to have more of an understanding about Brexit?

Do you think they need to talk more about Brexit on Love Island?” @jo_coburn “Since I got to learn about it, I am actually finding it really interesting” @HayleyHughes_xx#bbcdp pic.twitter.com/xVmdREMgW6 — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 22, 2018

“Since I’ve got to learn about it I’m actually finding it really interesting.”

Farage also addressed the question of whether he has a favourite couple on the show, in which single people couple up in the hopes of winning a cash prize.

Exchanging notes on Brexit with Hayley Hughes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZbHBQdCfYo — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 22, 2018

He said: “I haven’t really been a fan of it but having sort of researched it a bit this morning it sounds like rather good fun actually.

“I might get invited on, you never know.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

