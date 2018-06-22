Christine Baranski shares very naughty claim to fame

22nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

It involves one of actor Michael Sheen's lower body parts.

Actor Michael Sheen reportedly refers to his penis as “The Great Christine Baranski”, the Emmy award-winning actress has revealed.

Baranski, who stars alongside singer Cher in Mamma Mia 2, recounted a cheeky story that comedian Sarah Silverman once told her.

She told The Graham Norton Show: “Sarah Silverman told me that Michael Sheen refers to his penis as ‘The Great Christine Baranski’. I have no idea why. I’d like to meet him one day and ask him what was he thinking.”

Graham Norton Show – London
(left to right) Cher, Christine Baranski, Rupert Everett and Natalie Dormer during the filming of The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA Images)

“Perhaps it’s because of my long-lasting career or maybe that I am long and thin!” she joked.

Baranski also told of her joy at working on the film, which comes 10 years after the original.

“We had so much fun. Everyone had been waiting for the sequel. Ten years on, they’ve got it so right and we were all so happy.”

The actress stars as three-time divorcee Tanya Chesham-Leigh in the hit musical, which comes out on July 20.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.45pm.

© Press Association 2018

