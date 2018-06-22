Cher reveals 'nerve-wracking' experience of seeing her life story told on stage

22nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer told Graham Norton she wanted to 'stick needles' in her eyes.

Cher has revealed she wanted to “stick needles” in her eyes after seeing excerpts of musical The Cher Show on stage.

The legendary singer said she had seen parts of the production about her life, but added it was a “nerve-wracking” experience.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she said: “I have seen a piece of it and will see it all in Chicago.

Graham Norton Show – London
(left to right) Cher, with fellow guests Christine Baranski, Rupert Everett, Natalie Dormer and Tom Odell (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It was a bit nerve-wracking to see so many personal things portrayed that you thought was a good idea to talk about once, but, to see it on stage, you just want to stick needles in your eyes.”

The musical, which charts Cher’s early career, premiered in Chicago earlier this month.

The pop star, who has been embarking on her own tour aged 72, also said she did “have a number in her head” with regards to stopping.

“Who knew I would be touring at my age? No-one expects to be working at 72 and I didn’t think I’d be doing it.”

She has also been keeping busy, with a new album in the works and her recent work on Mamma Mia 2, in which she was cast as Meryl Streep’s mother.

The Believe singer said: “I am older than her – by four years. When they asked I said, ‘That’s absolutely fine, that’s cool’.”

She also revealed that she did not have “much choice” in her casting, after her agent called her up to announce: “You’re in the new Mamma Mia film” before promptly hanging up.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The BABY from The Snapper went to see the first show of the play last night

[PIC] The BABY from The Snapper went to see the first show of the play last night
Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly

Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly
Met Éireann predicts SEARING heatwave on the way - but there's some bad news first

Met Éireann predicts SEARING heatwave on the way - but there's some bad news first

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: How to spot the signs of malignant melanomas

Video: How to spot the signs of malignant melanomas
[PICS] Lidl's latest special offers are a COMPLETE blast from the past

[PICS] Lidl's latest special offers are a COMPLETE blast from the past

Viewers touched by poignant TV tribute to Sophie Gradon

Viewers touched by poignant TV tribute to Sophie Gradon
Here's when the BEST of the weather will hit as heatwave is set to be HOTTER than expected

Here's when the BEST of the weather will hit as heatwave is set to be HOTTER than expected