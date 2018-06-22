Cher reveals 'nerve-wracking' experience of seeing her life story told on stage

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer told Graham Norton she wanted to 'stick needles' in her eyes.

Cher has revealed she wanted to “stick needles” in her eyes after seeing excerpts of musical The Cher Show on stage.

The legendary singer said she had seen parts of the production about her life, but added it was a “nerve-wracking” experience.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she said: “I have seen a piece of it and will see it all in Chicago.

(left to right) Cher, with fellow guests Christine Baranski, Rupert Everett, Natalie Dormer and Tom Odell (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It was a bit nerve-wracking to see so many personal things portrayed that you thought was a good idea to talk about once, but, to see it on stage, you just want to stick needles in your eyes.”

The musical, which charts Cher’s early career, premiered in Chicago earlier this month.

The pop star, who has been embarking on her own tour aged 72, also said she did “have a number in her head” with regards to stopping.

“Who knew I would be touring at my age? No-one expects to be working at 72 and I didn’t think I’d be doing it.”

She has also been keeping busy, with a new album in the works and her recent work on Mamma Mia 2, in which she was cast as Meryl Streep’s mother.

The Believe singer said: “I am older than her – by four years. When they asked I said, ‘That’s absolutely fine, that’s cool’.”

She also revealed that she did not have “much choice” in her casting, after her agent called her up to announce: “You’re in the new Mamma Mia film” before promptly hanging up.

