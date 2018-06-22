British and German detectives to clash in new BBC daytime crime drama

The writer behind Trust Me and The Good Karma Hospital said the series has been influenced by Almodovar and the Coen Brothers.

An introverted British detective will work with a German detective who is her polar opposite in a new daytime crime drama series set in Mallorca, the BBC has announced.

With the working title The Mallorca Files, the drama will be written by Dan Sefton, who wrote dramas Trust Me and The Good Karma Hospital, and is set to air next year.

The 10-part series, based on the Spanish island among the expat community, will see British detective Miranda Blake clashing with the extroverted and “unashamedly unconventional” German Max Wolf over their different approaches to policing the island.

Casting has yet to be announced for the series, which will begin production in November.

Each episode will be broadcast day by day on BBC One, and all ten episodes will be available on iPlayer on the first day of transmission.

Sefton said: “With influences from Almodovar to Coen Brothers, The Mallorca Files brings a fresh new spin to the story of two supposedly mismatched cops forced into an uneasy partnership.

“Set in the picture-perfect Balearic Island of Mallorca, action-packed, quirky and full of memorable characters, wit, and spectacle, this show is the perfect antidote to the British weather.”

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC programming and daytime, said it would be an “action-packed series following two very different police officers thrown together in a Mallorcan melting-pot”.

Ben Donald, the founder of production company Cosmopolitan Pictures, said: “Right from the beginning I’ve wanted to make a series like the cop shows I grew up with and loved, with a pair of loveable characters people are drawn back to and want to hang out with; a show that is unashamedly entertaining and quite honestly a fun antidote to the pretty bleak world out there.

“In its funding, this series represents the very best of what co-production can do to add value for the UK audience and licence fee payer.

“I’ve always wanted to find a way to bring the Anglo-German relationship on television out of sketch comedy and into the 21st century.”

The Mallorca Files will be co-produced by Cosmopolitan Pictures and Clerkenwell Films for the BBC.

