Sir Paul McCartney latest in galaxy of British stars to shine on Carpool Karaoke

22nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Adele, Victoria Beckham and Elton John have all taken a ride with James Corden.

Sir Paul McCartney stunned audiences with his appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The former Beatle belted out some of his classic songs and surprised fans in his hometown of Liverpool with an intimate pub gig at a city centre pub.

But he is not the only British star to take part in The Late Late Show’s popular segment.

Adele spilled a drink when she appeared on Carpool Karaoke (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele took a ride in the passenger seat and, as well as spilling a drink, she also sang her hits including Hello, Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep – and a cover version of the Spice Girls’ Wannabe.

Harry Styles, a friend of Corden, first appeared in the car with his former One Direction bandmates but later graduated to the front seat for a solo version.

The pair opened with Styles’ hit Sign Of The Times before moving on to Sweet Creature.

After some costume changes, they performed a duet of Outkast’s 2003 classic Hey Ya! and later Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s ballad Endless Love.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is another British star to have appeared on Carpool Karaoke.

During a drive through San Francisco, he and Corden opened the journey with a version of Coldplay’s Adventure Of A Lifetime before a rendition of the band’s popular hit Yellow. They also sang Paradise.

Sir Elton John partnered Corden for a drive through Los Angeles, where they performed duets of hits including Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Crocodile Rock and Circle Of Life from The Lion King.

During the ride, Sir Elton revealed he does not own a mobile phone, though admitted he has an iPad.

Victoria Beckham is another British celebrity to have starred in Carpool Karaoke.

The singer, fashion designer and wife of David spoofed the 1987 romantic comedy Mannequin, before belting out the Spice Girls’ classic Spice Up Your Life.

