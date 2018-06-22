Jennifer Lopez urges fans to fight against controversial US child migrants policy

22nd Jun 18 | Entertainment News

President Donald Trump has been heavily criticised for separating some immigrant children from their parents.

Jennifer Lopez has made an impassioned plea urging her fans to fight against the United States’ policy of separating immigrant children from parents being detained for illegally entering the country.

President Donald Trump agreed to stop the controversial practice in the face of mounting international criticism and now politicians are set to vote on new measures aimed at halting the separations.

Many celebrities joined the chorus of voices criticising the policy and now Lopez has described the issue as “about basic human rights and decency”.

Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option. As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency. If you care about children, have concern for the lack of transparency about this disastrous display, in full view to the world in general, I encourage you first to get caught up on the situation. Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer, but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it. We cannot focus on the evil, we must push towards unity and get to a healing place. ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS. Supporting one another in these troubled times, we can remain on the right side of history: the side where children are safe and in their parents arms. Act now, call now, speak now, LOVE now. #familiesbelongtogether #lovenothate

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

In a lengthy Instagram post and alongside an image of a crying two-year-old girl being removed from her parents, the 48-year-old mother of two said: “Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home.

“I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option.”

She added: “As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency.”

The singer and actress urged her followers to contact their congressman before adding: “I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS.”

On Thursday, Mr Trump’s wife, Melania, was criticised for wearing a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?” on her way to visit a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

Mr Trump said his wife was attacking the news media with the garment.

© Press Association 2018

[PICS] This 25 Penneys dress is PERFECT for the upcoming heatwave

[PIC] The BABY from The Snapper went to see the first show of the play last night

Met Éireann predicts SEARING heatwave on the way - but there's some bad news first

Bank of Ireland customers experiencing SERIOUS issue with debit cards

Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly

Video: How to spot the signs of malignant melanomas

[PICS] Lidl's latest special offers are a COMPLETE blast from the past

