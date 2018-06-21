Johnny Depp is a musician 'through and through', says Aerosmith's Joe Perry

The rocker lauded bandmate Depp's guitar playing at the Kerrang! Awards in Islington, London on Thursday.

Actor Johnny Depp’s musical talents have been praised by rock legends Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Depp, 55, recently toured the UK alongside Aerosmith musician Perry and American rock singer Cooper as a guitarist in supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

The band was formed in 2015 in honour of pioneering rock stars who died in the 1970s.

Perry told the Press Association at the Kerrang! Awards in London that it has been “a lot of fun” touring with Depp.

“I don’t think he’d be up on the stage with me and Alice and the other cats if he wasn’t holding his own like he does.”

He added: “He’s really a good player. He’s a musician through and through.

“I don’t think of him as an actor. He’s a guitar player.”

The musician was presented with the Kerrang! Inspiration award by Depp, who said it was an honour to present the prize to the man who inspired him to pick up a guitar in the first place.

Veteran rocker Cooper revealed on the red carpet that he had every confidence in Depp’s musical strengths.

Jonny Depp presents Joe Perry with Kerrang! Inspiration award. pic.twitter.com/XQzKWWmlP6 — Andrew Arthur (@crimsonchinblog) June 21, 2018

He told the Press Association of the Perry/Depp pairing: “The band is so good. These two guys really gel together onstage.

He added: “One of the reasons we put (Depp) in the band was because he’s a guitar player.

“He has at least eight solos in the show, and he plays just as good as anybody.

“When I did the movie Dark Shadows with him, I saw him play and I said ‘come up on stage and play at my show’ and he nailed it.

“So we put the band together, I had no apprehensions at all about his guitar-playing.”

The Hollywood Vampires show is continuing across Europe this summer.

