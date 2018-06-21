Viewers touched by poignant TV tribute to Sophie Gradon

21st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

ITV2 displayed a slate of the former Love Island star just before Thursday's episode.

Viewers were left feeling emotional as ITV2 aired a short tribute to Sophie Gradon ahead of Thursday’s Love Island.

A slate appeared for a few seconds just before the episode started which read: “In loving memory of Sophie Gradon.”

The words were accompanied by a picture of the 32-year-old former Love Island star smiling.

One fan wrote: “The little tribute to Sophie at the beginning, so sad💔 #LoveIsland.”

Another wrote: “Why am I crying at the 1 second tribute to Sophie Gradon on Love Island tonight.”

One Twitter user thanked the production crew for the gesture, saying: “Thank you @ITV2 & #LoveIsland crew for the tribute to Sophie Gradon – watching with the other #Angels.”

Some shared pictures of the poignant tribute online.

While some felt touched, others hoped there would be more of a dedication to the star at the end of the show.

“That better not be all they are showing of Sophie Gradon tonight! She deserves a tribute video at the end of show! @LoveIsland #loveisland,” one person said.

The reality star, who appeared in the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, was found dead at an address in Ponteland, Northumberland, on Wednesday.

