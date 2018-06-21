Dave Grohl dedicates Kerrang! Award to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Foo Fighters picked up two gongs at the awards ceremony which was attended by some of the biggest names in rock music.

Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl has dedicated a Kerrang! Award the band won to the memory of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died last year.

The US rock band were the big winners at the 2018 Kerrang! Awards as they picked up two prizes during the ceremony at Islington Assembly Hall in London.

The group beat Linkin Park, Metallica and Green Day to be voted best international band by the rock magazine and website’s readers.

Grohl paid tribute to Bennington as he collected the award.

Foo Fighters perform on stage during the 2018 Brit Awards (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

Bennington was found dead at a home in Los Angeles on July 20 2017, aged 41.

Grohl referenced his former Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain in his acceptance speech. Cobain took his own life in 1994, aged 27.

Grohl said: “On a serious note, I would like to dedicate this one to Chester.

“I know what it’s like to lose somebody like that. At least we have his music forever. So this one’s for Chester.”

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters dedicates Kerrang! award to former Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/6Q0AH60fdM — Andrew Arthur (@crimsonchinblog) June 21, 2018

Ahead of their two sold out shows at the London Stadium, Foo Fighters also claimed the honour of best international live act.

The event was attended by some of the biggest names from the world of rock music including Slipknot singer Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.

Academy Award nominated actor Johnny Depp was also there to present Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry with the Kerrang! inspiration award.

Depp, 55, has recently toured the UK alongside Perry and Cooper as a guitarist in supergroup Hollywood Vampires.

Depp said it was an honour to present the prize to the man who inspired him to pick up a guitar in the first place.

Dressed all in black with his hair shaved completely on the sides, Depp said Perry was “born to be a rock and roll star”.

He added that his bandmate “continues to have this ability to make notes that shouldn’t work, work.”

Johnny Depp and Joe Perry (Kerrang! Magazine)

Among the night’s other winners were Scottish band Biffy Clyro, who were presented with the award for best British band by The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Brighton metalcore band Architects won the best British live act category. The recognition followed the death of lead guitarist and founding member Tom Searle, who lost a three-year battle with skin cancer in August 2016.

British alternative rock act Enter Shikari won the sixth Kerrang! Award of their career by taking home the best album gong for The Spark.

Wrexham-based pop punk band Neck Deep overcame rock heavyweights Marilyn Manson and Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda to win the best song accolade with their track In Bloom.

The evening concluded with Iommi, 70, being presented with the icon award for his work with the Birmingham heavy metal pioneers.

Despite losing the tips of two fingers on his right hand in an accident while working in a factory as a teenager, Iommi is one of the most heralded guitarists of all time.

© Press Association 2018