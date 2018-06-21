Foo fighters among rock stars leading on the Kerrang! awards red carpet

The ceremony is being held at Islington Assembly Hall in London after a two-year break.

Foo Fighters and Biffy Clyro were among stars of the rock world to hit the red carpet for the 2018 Kerrang! Awards.

The ceremony, which is being held at Islington Assembly Hall in London, returns after a two-year hiatus.

With three nominations each, Foo Fighters, Enter Shikari and Brighton metalcore group Architects lead the way.

Biffy Clyro at the Kerrang! Awards 2018 pic.twitter.com/FPuRgtHgx7 — Andrew Arthur (@crimsonchinblog) June 21, 2018

Actor and rocker Johnny Depp will present the Kerrang! Inspiration award to Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

Perry and Depp have been touring the UK recently as part of supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which also features singer Alice Cooper.

Perry revealed on the red carpet that Depp was a “really great musician through and through”.

He added: “I don’t think he would be would be up on the stage with me and Alice and the rest of the cats if he wasn’t holding his own.

“I don’t think of him as an actor. He’s a guitar player.”

Aerosmith's Joe Perry arrives at the Kerrang! Awards 2018. pic.twitter.com/p3lcSItGFA — Andrew Arthur (@crimsonchinblog) June 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is to receive the the Kerrang! Legend award to honour his work with the masked metallers and rock band Stone Sour.

The event did not take place last year due to the weekly music magazine and website’s transition between media companies from Bauer to Wasted Talent.

© Press Association 2018