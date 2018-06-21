Meet 'reckless' Love Island newcomer Sam Bird

The entrepreneur was once personal trainer to Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo.

New islander Sam Bird looks set to shake things up as he sets foot in the Love Island villa.

The “impulsive” 25-year-old is looking for love after 18 months of serial dating, and has his eyes set on four girls.

Not too concerned about stepping on toes during the early stage of the competition, the entrepreneur says he is willing to respect the bro code – unless he hits it off with someone special.

“I think I’ll inject energy into the villa. Everyone in there seems a bit more chilled, and I’m quite reckless,” he says.

(Sam Bird/ITV)

“I make quick decisions. I don’t really think about what I say, I’m very impulsive. That will bode well with the girls I think. They’re waiting for someone with a bit of energy.”

Sam, a self-described showman, says his best qualities are that he is “easy to get along with” as well as being loud, and he likes to be the centre of attention.

He expects his ex-girlfriend of four years to be shocked at his Love Island stint.

“She won’t have a clue I’m doing this. She’ll think it’s funny, but she will be shocked.

“We broke up mutually and amicably, mainly because she moved overseas. We had steered into a friendship rather than a couple.”

He dislikes shy girls, and admits that being “quite selfish” might put some people off him.

With Samira Mighty, Georgia Steel, Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott in his sights, Sam is looking forward to connecting with someone “without any distractions”.

FIRST LOOK: New Islander Sam swoops in for a peck at Adam. Looks like this one's ready to ruffle some feathers… 🦅 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bZgyhgamVh — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2018

But that might prove tricky – especially if he turns the head of Adam Collard’s latest love interest, Zara.

The personal trainer, who has worked with Made In Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo and Union J’s George Shelley, predicts tension between him and Adam.

“I might clash with Adam; we’re in the same industry and he seems quite serious. I don’t tend to get on with serious guys.”

But Sam said he thinks he will get on well with Jack Fincham and Alex George, who he hopes could be his “wingman”.

The newbie says he is not looking forward to getting up early and hates doing the washing up.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

