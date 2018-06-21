Royal Opera House issues warning on ease of movement with EU

It said that it was 'heavily reliant' on EU nationals.

The Royal Opera House has warned politicians to act on the issue of ease of movement of international talent following the EU referendum.

Chief executive Alex Beard said anything that makes it more difficult to come to the UK could lead to the cancellation of performances.

Alex Beard, CEO of the ROH with the Opera award at the South Bank Sky Arts awards, held at the Savoy Hotel, London

He said: “As we approach Britain’s departure from the EU, access to talent remains a key concern.

“A significant number of Royal Opera House staff are non-British EU citizens.

“On occasions when a guest artist is indisposed, we need to act very quickly to identify and fly in a suitable replacement. This can often be at less than 24 hours’ notice, and sometimes sooner.

“The Royal Opera faces this scenario around 12 times each year. Anything that delays entry to the UK, even by a day or a few hours, would cause the cancellation of a performance and so we are heavily reliant on EU nationals to replace indisposed artists.”

His comment was published in a statement from the Creative Industries Federation, the national organisation for all the UK’s creative industries, cultural education and arts.

John Kampfner, chief executive of the Federation, said: “Without ease of movement, the impact on the UK economy and our position as global creative leaders will be catastrophic.”

It wants the UK to remain in the customs union and single market, and ensure ease of movement of international talent.

