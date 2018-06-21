Love Island's Olivia Attwood rocks hat inspired by the show at Royal Ascot

21st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The TV star's hat was covered in an array of colourful love hearts.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood attended Royal Ascot wearing a hat inspired by the reality show that made her famous.

The TV personality, who came third in last year’s series with her then-partner Chris Hughes, dazzled onlookers at the prestigious event in a figure-hugging pink dress with an open-weave detail at the hem.

But it was her hat, adorned with multi-coloured love hearts, that stole the show.

Royal Ascot – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
Olivia Attwood arriving for day three of Royal Ascot (Steve Parsons/PA)

It resembled a popular motif from the ITV2 programme, and a promotional image of Attwood and her co-stars in front of a design of colourful hearts.

According to MailOnline, milliner Ilda Di Vico was responsible for the hat’s whimsical design.

Royal Ascot – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
Alexandra Burke during day three of Royal Ascot (Steve Parsons/PA)

Other stars on day three at the annual racing event included singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke, and her fellow former Strictly co-star, Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins.

Burke kept it simple in a crisp white top with a peplum hem and a contrasting black hat.

Royal Ascot – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
ITV presenter Charlotte Hawkins arrives at Ascot Racecourse (Steve Parsons/PA)

Hawkins looked demure in a grey and bright white dress with a pleated skirt and a geometric pattern across the top and sleeves.

Royal Ascot – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
Kirsty Young during day three (Steve Parsons/PA)

Broadcaster Kirsty Young also attended Royal Ascot on Thursday, sporting a dark, forest green dress with a matching hat.



© Press Association 2018

