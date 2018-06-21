Love Island's Olivia Attwood rocks hat inspired by the show at Royal Ascot

Love Island's Olivia Attwood rocks hat inspired by the show at Royal Ascot21st Jun 18 | Entertainment News
The TV star's hat was covered in an array of colourful love hearts.
Love Island star Olivia Attwood attended Royal Ascot wearing a hat inspired by the reality show that made her famous.
The TV personality, who came third in last year’s series with her then-partner Chris Hughes, dazzled onlookers at the prestigious event in a figure-hugging pink dress with an open-weave detail at the hem.
But it was her hat, adorned with multi-coloured love hearts, that stole the show.
It resembled a popular motif from the ITV2 programme, and a promotional image of Attwood and her co-stars in front of a design of colourful hearts.
According to MailOnline, milliner Ilda Di Vico was responsible for the hat’s whimsical design.
Other stars on day three at the annual racing event included singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke, and her fellow former Strictly co-star, Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins.
Burke kept it simple in a crisp white top with a peplum hem and a contrasting black hat.
Hawkins looked demure in a grey and bright white dress with a pleated skirt and a geometric pattern across the top and sleeves.
Broadcaster Kirsty Young also attended Royal Ascot on Thursday, sporting a dark, forest green dress with a matching hat.
