Suspect arrested over rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death

21st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left a vehicle dealership on Monday.

Police in Florida have arrested a man over the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams, of Pompano Beach, was arrested shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership on Monday afternoon. He was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He is being held without bond in Broward County Jail.

XXXTentacion’s lawyer David Bogenschutz said that investigators told him the rapper had visited a bank shortly before the shooting and possibly withdrew cash to buy a motorbike at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was leaving the dealership in his luxury BMW electric car when he was shot.

Court records show Williams has been charged previously with several crimes including grand theft auto, domestic violence, cocaine possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It does not appear, however, that he has served time in prison for these charges and some of them were dropped.



