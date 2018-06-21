John Simm and Keith Allen join Harold Pinter season

All 21 of Pinter's one-act plays are being staged to mark the 10th anniversary of the Nobel Prize winner's death.

John Simm and Keith Allen have joined a season of plays celebrating Harold Pinter.

All 20 of Pinter’s one-act plays are being staged to mark the 10th anniversary of the Nobel Prize winner’s death.

The plays will be performed at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

Keith Allen (Ian West/PA)

Simm, Gary Kemp and Phil Davis will appear alongside Celia Imrie, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Abraham Popoola in Party Time and Celebration.

Actor Allen – father of Lily Allen – joins Tamsin Greig in Landscape and A Kind Of Alaska, while Rupert Graves will join Jane Horrocks in The Room, Victoria Station and Family Voices, directed by Patrick Marber.

The season runs from September 2018 to February 2019.

