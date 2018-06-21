Love Island star Sophie Gradon dead at 32

The former Miss Great Britain appeared in the 2016 series of the show.

Love Island star Sophie Gradon has died at the age of 32, it has been confirmed.

The reality star, who appeared in the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, was found dead at an address in Ponteland, Northumberland on Wednesday.

Sophie Gradon as Miss Great Britain 2009 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 8.27pm yesterday (June 20) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

The former Miss Great Britain coupled up with Thomas Powell in the villa but hit headlines when she began a relationship with fellow contestant Katie Salmon.

ITV released a statement saying: “The whole ITV2 and Love Island team are profoundly saddened to hear the news about Sophie, and our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to her family and friends.”

Cara de la Hoyde, who won the series with Nathan Massey, wrote on Twitter: “Such a awful day my heart is broken & goes out to the very one effected.”

Olivia Buckland, who also appeared on the same series, wrote: “Awful awful news this morning. I am gutted. I am so sorry the world failed you. You were such an intricate, creative, intelligent soul. Words fail me.

“You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today.

“To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you. #stayshapey”

Alex Bowen, who was also on the same series, added: “We had lots of little chats and so many laughs you were the the shoulder to cry on and a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Shine bright in that sky Sophie gradon.”

Another contestant on the series, Kady McDermott, wrote: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear what happened to Soph.

“I am so glad to have experienced Love Island with you and to have known you. Kind gentle soul taken too young. Stay Shapey up there. RIP.”

