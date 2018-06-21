John Malkovich brings new look to Hercule Poirot

John Malkovich brings new look to Hercule Poirot21st Jun 18 | Entertainment News
He sports a small grey moustache and goatee.
A first-look image of John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot has been released – and the trademark moustache is gone.
The Hollywood star, 64, has signed up to play the detective in a new BBC1 Agatha Christie drama, and a snap of Malkovich in the role shows him with a small grey moustache and goatee.
Malkovich was photographed on location in North Yorkshire during filming of the three-part adaptation of The ABC Murders, Christie’s 1936 classic.
David Suchet previously played the Belgian sleuth for 25 years in the ITV series.
The BBC drama will be set in the 1930s, when Poirot faces a serial killer known only as ABC and his investigations are “thwarted at every turn by an enemy determined to outsmart him”.
