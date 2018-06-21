TV chef James Martin on keeping his private life out of the public eye

21st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Martin revealed he was warned of the dangers of giving too much away by a fellow celebrity.

TV chef James Martin has revealed he does his best to keep his private life out of the public eye on the advice of a “very high-profile person”.

In an interview with The Daily Mirror, former Saturday Kitchen host, 45, told how “mega-famous people” warned him of the dangers of giving too much personal information away.

When asked about his relationship with his TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies, he told the newspaper: “Don’t answer those questions. They all try – but you’ll get nothing. I always keep my public and private life separate.

James Martin
James Martin revealed he avoids discussing his private life in interviews (Nicky Johnston/Macmillan Cancer/PA)

“I’ve met some mega-famous people who’ve told me, ‘If you open that up, you’ve no where to go.

“One very high-profile person said, ‘Build big gates at home for peace of mind’ and I did, so when I go back home that’s my time.”

Martin, whose US road-trip series, James Martin’s ­American Adventure, starts on ITV next Friday, added: “Why does your private life have to be part of your career?”

Martin previously told how he lost around one stone in weight due to the pressures of working in a high-definition TV world.

The presenter told the Daily Mail that he had become aware that much larger TV screens, combined with HD technology, “show everything”.

“I’ve lost a stone-ish. I just think it’s a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV,” he said.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

School evacuated and roads closed due to HUGE factory fire

School evacuated and roads closed due to HUGE factory fire

Domestic abuse charity WARNS about Adam Collard's behaviour on Love Island

Domestic abuse charity WARNS about Adam Collard's behaviour on Love Island
BREAKING: A new royal baby has arrived

BREAKING: A new royal baby has arrived

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann predicts SEARING heatwave on the way - but there's some bad news first

Met Éireann predicts SEARING heatwave on the way - but there's some bad news first
[PIC] Eva Longoria shares baby joy as son Santiago arrives

[PIC] Eva Longoria shares baby joy as son Santiago arrives
[PIC] Holly Willoughby's STUNNING dress today is REDUCED to half price

[PIC] Holly Willoughby's STUNNING dress today is REDUCED to half price
Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly

Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly