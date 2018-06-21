Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski plans to open his own restaurant in New York

21st Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Porowski revealed his plans for a "fast-casual" eatery in New York City.

Queer Eye’s resident food expert Antoni Porowski plans to open up his own restaurant in New York City.

The Canadian-born chef is best known for handing out his food and drink advice to the subjects of Netflix’s makeover show, which he hosts alongside Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk.

During a Queer Eye panel in New York, Porowski, 34, revealed his plans for a “fast-casual” eatery in the city.

According to Food & Wine, when asked about the restaurant he initially said he was not “supposed to talk about it” before relenting and adding: “I’m all about, like, cheese and pork belly and decadence, and as a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m going to be opening here in New York.”

Queer Eye season two is available on Netflix now.

© Press Association 2018

