£20 million government boost for culture and creative industries

Areas will be able to bid for up to £7 million for a number of projects.

Arts minister Michael Ellis has launched a £20 million fund for culture, heritage and the creative industries to benefit towns and cities across England.

Areas will be able to bid for up to £7 million for a number of projects in a certain location to help regeneration, create jobs and maximise the impact of investment.

This could include new spaces for creative businesses, bringing historic buildings back into use or redeveloping museums and art galleries.

The investment will help to grow local economies and increase access to arts, heritage and the creative industries.

The Cultural Development Fund marks a new approach for government investment in culture and creative industries.

Rather than investment going to a specific venue or art form, the funding will go to geographical locations, including cities or towns in rural areas.

Mr Ellis said: “Cultural investment can have a transformative impact on communities.

“Creativity, culture and heritage is what makes places special for local people and visitors alike.

“But it also helps attract inward investment, with businesses drawn to vibrant, exciting towns and cities.

“This fund gives more places the chance to harness the unique power of culture to regenerate communities, create jobs and boost tourism.”

The initiative comes after the success of Hull 2017.

Since Hull was awarded UK City of Culture in 2013, it attracted over £3 billion of investment and created 800 new jobs.

The fund will be administered through Arts Council England.

