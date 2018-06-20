Love Island viewers 'cringe' over sexy photo shoot

Rosie and Megan posed for a string of pictures in the garden.

Love Island viewers were cringing as Rosie Williams and Megan Barton Hanson staged a sexy photo shoot to try to catch the attention of the men.

Rosie had been upset after her love interest Adam Collard showed an interest in newcomer Zara McDermott.

She told Megan the way she liked to get revenge on men was to show them what they were missing, so the pair decided to don lingerie for a photo shoot in the garden.

However, it did not appear to work on Adam, who said: “They probably think boys are attracted to that, but boys actually find that the most off putting thing in the world.

“I’ve seen it all now, I’ve seen it all.”

If Rosie can't post her own 🔥 photos, we’ll post them for her! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k39FabhgLT — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2018

He added: “If that was some sort of ‘hail Mary’ to try and draw my eyes back to her, it’s not really going to work. That sort of stuff does not pull my attention at all.”

And viewers were also horrified.

“Is this really happening? Im so embarrassed for Rosie and Megan with this cringe photoshoot,” said one person on Twitter.

Is this really happening? Im so embarrassed for Rosie and Megan with this cringe photoshoot #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/g37Gf72bVP — Laylaa Webb (@LaylaJade222) June 20, 2018

“Someone pls tell me what that photo shoot was all about?? Talk about cringe, looking for attention and desperate,” said another.

Someone pls tell me what that photo shoot was all about?? Talk about cringe, looking for attention and desperate 🤣😩 #loveisland — Alice Davies (@alicekated3) June 20, 2018

One quipped: “Watching that horrendous photo shoot footage made me want to curl up and die.”

Watching that horrendous photo shoot footage made me want to curl up and die #loveisland — Romy. (@RomyLouise) June 20, 2018

While it may not have worked on Adam, the girls might find themselves catching the eye of newcomer Sam.

The new boy is due to enter the villa on Thursday night.

NEW BOY ALERT! 🚨 Sam is ready to swoop down tomorrow night and take a girl under his wing! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6x002mZUyG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2018

