Catherine Tyldesley thanks 'beautiful Corrie family' as she exits the cobbles

20th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The actress had played Eva Price for seven years.

Catherine Tyldesley said it was “time to hang up Eva’s stilettos and wonder bras” as she said goodbye to Coronation Street.

The actress, 34, has filmed her final scene on the cobbles after seven years as Eva Price.

She said farewell in an emotional post on Instagram in which she thanked her “beautiful Corrie family”.

Tyldesley posted a clip showing her in tears after she had finished filming, with cast and crew members of the ITV soap clapping in the background.

“That’s a wrap!!!” she wrote.

“Time to hang up Eva’s stilettos and wonder bras!

“My beautiful corrie family I ADORE you.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart xxxxx.”

Earlier the actress shared a photo showing her with a security guard.

She wrote: “Security Dave: Cath … you’ll ALWAYS be ‘under the wing’.”

Tyldesley announced last year that she was saying goodbye to Corrie after seven years.

She said at the time: “Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

“In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] This 25 Penneys dress is PERFECT for the upcoming heatwave

[PICS] This 25 Penneys dress is PERFECT for the upcoming heatwave
Domestic abuse charity WARNS about Adam Collard's behaviour on Love Island

Domestic abuse charity WARNS about Adam Collard's behaviour on Love Island
Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED AGAIN tonight and fans are FURIOUS

Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED AGAIN tonight and fans are FURIOUS

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience

Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience
Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly

Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly
School evacuated and roads closed due to HUGE factory fire

School evacuated and roads closed due to HUGE factory fire

Met Éireann predicts SEARING heatwave on the way - but there's some bad news first

Met Éireann predicts SEARING heatwave on the way - but there's some bad news first