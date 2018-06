Catherine Tyldesley thanks 'beautiful Corrie family' as she exits the cobbles

The actress had played Eva Price for seven years.

Catherine Tyldesley said it was “time to hang up Eva’s stilettos and wonder bras” as she said goodbye to Coronation Street.

The actress, 34, has filmed her final scene on the cobbles after seven years as Eva Price.

She said farewell in an emotional post on Instagram in which she thanked her “beautiful Corrie family”.

Tyldesley posted a clip showing her in tears after she had finished filming, with cast and crew members of the ITV soap clapping in the background.

“That’s a wrap!!!” she wrote.

“Time to hang up Eva’s stilettos and wonder bras!

“My beautiful corrie family I ADORE you.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart xxxxx.”

Earlier the actress shared a photo showing her with a security guard.

She wrote: “Security Dave: Cath … you’ll ALWAYS be ‘under the wing’.”

Tyldesley announced last year that she was saying goodbye to Corrie after seven years.

She said at the time: “Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

“In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.”

© Press Association 2018