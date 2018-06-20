Taron Egerton shares first look at Sir Elton John film

Taron Egerton shares first look at Sir Elton John film20th Jun 18 | Entertainment News
The biopic is expected to chart the singer's career.
Taron Egerton has given fans their first glimpse at the upcoming Sir Elton John biopic.
The actor – who plays a young Sir Elton in Rocketman – posted a picture, apparently from the set, on Twitter.
The image shows the shadow of a man wearing two huge wings.
It was captioned: “Here we go.
“#Rocketman @eltonofficial @ParamountPics.”
The film is expected to chart Sir Elton’s career, following as he went from being a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a global superstar.
