Taron Egerton shares first look at Sir Elton John film

The biopic is expected to chart the singer's career.

Taron Egerton has given fans their first glimpse at the upcoming Sir Elton John biopic.

The actor – who plays a young Sir Elton in Rocketman – posted a picture, apparently from the set, on Twitter.

The image shows the shadow of a man wearing two huge wings.

It was captioned: “Here we go.

“#Rocketman @eltonofficial @ParamountPics.”

Sir Elton John (PA)

The film is expected to chart Sir Elton’s career, following as he went from being a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a global superstar.

