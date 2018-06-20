Domestic abuse charity WARNS about Adam Collard's behaviour on Love Island

Women's Aid said they are concerned by his treatment of Rosie Williams.

There are “clear warning signs” in the behaviour of Love Island contestant Adam Collard, a leading domestic abuse charity has said.

Viewers of the ITV2 dating show were horrified when the personal trainer smirked as co-star Rosie Williams cried as she told him he had hurt her by moving on with Zara McDermott.

Adam flirting with Zara (ITV)

Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said the way Adam blamed Rosie for pushing him away with her insecurity was concerning.

She said: “On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour.

“In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

“Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical.

“It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.”

Adam and Rosie are still coupled up on the reality dating show but Adam has said he is no longer interested in pursuing a relationship with her and instead is interested in government adviser Zara.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday night, Rosie will warn Zara that she should be careful of the personal trainer.

FIRST LOOK: Rosie and Zara finally face off after avoiding each other for days. Dr Love's big moment with Ellie arrives, but will he go for it? 🙈 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ifWMO0VlS2 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 20, 2018

She tells her: “You’re the fourth girl in two weeks that he’s tried to crack on with. This isn’t a coincidence, it’s a pattern.

“It’s not your fault, this is what I mean, it’s not your fault. All I wanted was a chat with you. I was waiting for you to come and speak to me.”

She adds: “I’m done with him. But I will say to you be careful. Because I’m not the first girl, I’m the second girl. Megan was the third, you’re the fourth and it’s been two weeks. Be careful.”

Zara and Rosie (ITV)

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she continues: “I think we’ve both misjudged the situation. I’ve just warned her, I’ve said ‘be careful’.

“I made the choice to go with Adam and I’ve learnt my lesson, I can’t really stop another girl doing the same.”

Adam later defends his behaviour towards Rosie in a conversation with Zara, saying: “I’m done with her. Obviously it’s not nice to see a girl cry, whoever it is about, anything. I’m not going to apologise when someone speaks to me like that anyway.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he adds: “Whether or not I fancy Zara, that’s not the point.

“The point is the way she spoke to me and the way she’s acted, and the insecure behaviour. That’s what pushed me away.”

