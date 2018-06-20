Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly

The couple announced they were expecting three months ago.

Declan Donnelly’s wife Ali Astall has been pictured sporting her baby bump at Royal Ascot.

The pair are expecting their first child together, it was revealed in March.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (Steve Parsons/PA Images)

The couple posed for pictures during day two of the annual event in Berkshire, and were seen chatting on the balcony.

Astall wore a flowy midi-length patterned dress and low-key black fascinator, with her husband decked out in a grey three-piece suit.

(Steve Parsons/PA Images)

The talent manager was spotted supporting Donnelly in March as he hosted Saturday Night Takeaway without partner Ant McPartlin.

© Press Association 2018