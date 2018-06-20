Pregnant Ali Astall pictured at Ascot alongside husband Declan Donnelly

20th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The couple announced they were expecting three months ago.

Declan Donnelly’s wife Ali Astall has been pictured sporting her baby bump at Royal Ascot.

The pair are expecting their first child together, it was revealed in March.

Royal Ascot – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (Steve Parsons/PA Images)

The couple posed for pictures during day two of the annual event in Berkshire, and were seen chatting on the balcony.

Astall wore a flowy midi-length patterned dress and low-key black fascinator, with her husband decked out in a grey three-piece suit.

Royal Ascot – Day Two – Ascot Racecourse
(Steve Parsons/PA Images)

The talent manager was spotted supporting Donnelly in March as he hosted Saturday Night Takeaway without partner Ant McPartlin.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Film about Second World War Belfast elephant 'tale of compassion and humanity'

Film about Second World War Belfast elephant 'tale of compassion and humanity'
Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland

Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland
Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience

Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience
School evacuated and roads closed due to HUGE factory fire

School evacuated and roads closed due to HUGE factory fire

[BREAKING] Evacuation underway following security alert in business park

[BREAKING] Evacuation underway following security alert in business park
[PIC] Holly Willoughby's STUNNING dress today is REDUCED to half price

[PIC] Holly Willoughby's STUNNING dress today is REDUCED to half price