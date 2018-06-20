Joe Lycett to host new Saturday night game show on BBC One

The programme will revolve around how long it takes to complete activities.

Joe Lycett is creating a new BBC Saturday night game show based around the time it takes to complete silly tasks.

The comedian will host The Time It Takes, which challenges contestants to answer questions in the time needed to complete tasks such as unwrapping every Werther’s Original in a family pack, or deflating an airbed and putting it back in its box.

The show, made up of four rounds, will be full of “organised chaos, jeopardy, judgment and, most importantly, fun and laughs”, according to the BBC.

Morning babe! I am to host a very silly gameshow for @BBCOne Saturday teatime – we are looking for contestants. It’s proper daft. Apply here: https://t.co/eU5m4VRzu5 — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 20, 2018

The challenger who gets the most questions right in their given time will be one step closer to winning a dream holiday.

The player with the lowest score will receive a special Time It Takes Tea Towel before leaving the show.

Lycett said: “Never before has so much relied on someone knowing how long a kettle takes to boil. The Time It Takes is one of the most brilliantly daft shows I’ve ever been involved in – and that’s saying something.”

Audiences will also discover how long it takes some of the UK’s favourite celebrities to enact certain assignments.

Joe Lycett is on the hunt for enthusiastic contestants to take part in a hilarious new games show for BBC One, with the chance to win a dream holiday. Apply online now: https://t.co/sizbfQYNVd" pic.twitter.com/cE808H0GZy — Cast Me (@OfficialCastMe) June 19, 2018

Jimmy Mulville, managing director of production company Hat Trick Productions, said: “The Time It Takes is a brilliant format which is brought to life by the hugely talented Joe Lycett. It’s both exciting and funny – just what you want at tea-time on Saturdays.”

Meriel Beale, the series producer, added: “The Time It Takes is very funny and incredibly silly and happily so is Joe Lycett.

“I’m very excited to be working with such a star and I’ve no doubt his warm, generous wit will be lapped up by BBC One viewers.”

The Time It Takes will air on BBC One later this year.

