Showbiz stars mingled with fashion icons and royalty at the glitzy London bash.

The great and good from the worlds of showbusiness, fashion and politics descended on Kensington Gardens for this year’s Serpentine Summer Party.

The lavish event is a highlight of London’s social calendar.

Thank you to our Summer Party in kind supporters who have come together to help raise essential funds for the Galleries’ programmes, keeping access to the Serpentine free and open to all, all year round. #serpentinesummerparty #serpentineparty18 pic.twitter.com/SS9ICBDMGl — Serpentine Galleries (@SerpentineUK) June 19, 2018

Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli put in an appearance (Ian West/PA)

Chart star Charli XCX opted for this black number (Ian West/PA)

Representing the royals, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were looking loved up ahead of their wedding in October (Ian West/PA)

Eugenie’s sister Beatrice was also at the bash (Ian West/PA)

They were joined by Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of Diana, Princess of Wales (Ian West/PA)

TV cookery presenter Lorraine Pascale attends (Ian West/PA)

Game Of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer (Ian West/PA)

Fashion designer Alexa Chung at the Serpentine Summer Party (Ian West/PA)

Singer Ellie Goulding impressed in white (Ian West/PA)

Model and activist Adwoa Aboah (Ian West/PA)

Quantico and Being Human actor Russell Tovey (Ian West/PA)

Tamara Beckwith arrived with Giorgio Veroni (Ian West/PA)

Former chancellor-turned-Evening Standard editor George Osborne with wife Frances (Ian West/PA)

Nile Rodgers was on hand to help the guests dance the night away (Ian West/PA)

© Press Association 2018