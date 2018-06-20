Chrissy Teigen shares video of daughter Luna in tutu and space suit

20th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The TV star said wanting both is a symbol of female empowerment.

Chrissy Teigen has shared a video of daughter Luna dressed in both a tutu and a space suit, saying “sometimes a girl wants to be both”.

The TV star and singer John Legend are parents to the toddler and baby son Miles, who was born on May 16.

In the video, shared by Teigen on Twitter, two-year-old Luna is dressed in a purple tutu skirt and then pulls on an orange space suit over the top.

She captioned the clip: “I thought I was going to have this incredible female empowerment moment where Luna ripped her tutu off and replaced it with her space suit but sometimes a girl wants to be both.”

She added: “… and that, my friends, is female empowerment.”

Teigen also spoke about her experiences feeding her newborn, writing: “Say you’re eating lunch. You eat lunch from 12-1. When people ask you what time you ate lunch, do you say “12” or “1”? The time you started or the time you finished? Trying to figure out this baby I have.”

She added: “He eats every 2 hours right now. and it can take him 2 hours to eat. so when he is done, he is really just starting.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Woman dragged by car for 30 yards in TERRIFYING Dublin mugging

Woman dragged by car for 30 yards in TERRIFYING Dublin mugging
Film about Second World War Belfast elephant 'tale of compassion and humanity'

Film about Second World War Belfast elephant 'tale of compassion and humanity'
Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS

Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Ross Kemp shares sweet snap with on-screen mum Barbara Windsor amid devastating Alzheimer's battle

[PIC] Ross Kemp shares sweet snap with on-screen mum Barbara Windsor amid devastating Alzheimer's battle
Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland

Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland
[WATCH] French President Scolds Teenager Who Called Him By Nickname

[WATCH] French President Scolds Teenager Who Called Him By Nickname
Grieving Wexford mother issues emotional plea to kids this summer

Grieving Wexford mother issues emotional plea to kids this summer