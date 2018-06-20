Kim Kardashian West catches North, five, using her make-up in adorable video

20th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

North was dusting her face in blue eyeshadow when Kardashian West walked into the room.

Kim Kardashian West caught her five-year-old daughter North using her make-up in an adorable video.

The reality TV star, 37, barged in on her eldest child looking in the mirror while dusting her face in blue eyeshadow.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kardashian West asked her daughter: “North, what are you doing with my Mario palette? Turn around.”

My bestie 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Laughing, Kardashian West added: “Stop it, hey that’s not how you put on eye shadow!”

A giggling North turns around and smiles as she shows off the blue make-up rubbed all over her face.

Last week, Kardashian West, who is also parent to Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with her rapper husband Kanye West, described North as her “best friend” while wishing her a happy fifth birthday.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie!”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think

Met Éireann forecast BLISTERING weather ahead - and it's due A LOT sooner than you think
[WATCH] French President Scolds Teenager Who Called Him By Nickname

[WATCH] French President Scolds Teenager Who Called Him By Nickname
Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience

Phillip Schofield suffers FRIGHTENING 'near-death' experience

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland

Taoiseach marks twenty-fifth anniversary of decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland
[PIC] Irish pub is looking for the owner of one of the most BIZARRE lost and found items EVER

[PIC] Irish pub is looking for the owner of one of the most BIZARRE lost and found items EVER
[PIC] This 16 Penneys dress is PERFECT for the good weather that's headed our way

[PIC] This 16 Penneys dress is PERFECT for the good weather that's headed our way
BREAKING: A new royal baby has arrived

BREAKING: A new royal baby has arrived