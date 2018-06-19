England players team up with James Corden for entertaining appeal to US fans

19th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Who knew Jamie Vardy could do a Deep South accent?

James Corden has teamed up with some of England’s World Cup squad in an jovial attempt to recruit support for the team from US fans, whose own national team didn’t qualify.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jamie Vardy, Jesse Lingard, Kyle Walker and Eric Dier all joined up with the Late Late Show presenter.

Appealing to his CBS and Sky One audience – and those watching on YouTube of course – the players each speak to the camera, ranging from Jess Lingard listing US states to an enthusiastic American accent by Jamie Vardy.

The video was shared by England’s official Twitter account, along with Kane’s ultimatum from the video.

A scary thought indeed.

While some US fans seemed happy with the idea of supporting England, others clearly weren’t convinced by Corden’s game plan.

Corden is in London as part of a four-programme series for the Late Late Show, filming from Central Hall Westminster.

Night one in the capital included Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett and former One Direction singer Niall Horan.

Corden also teased a Carpool Karaoke segment with Paul McCartney, to be aired later this week.

© Press Association 2018

