Pearl Jam postpone London show after singer loses voice

The group said in a statement that Eddie Vedder has 'completely lost his voice'.

American rock band Pearl Jam have cancelled their Tuesday night performance in London as singer Eddie Vedder lost his voice.

The group had been due to play their second date at the O2 Arena after they performed a set of 27 songs there on Monday.

In a statement the group confirmed that they were hoping to reschedule the concert for another date in July, before they return to the US to continue touring.

Attention London: Tonight’s show at The O2 has been postponed. Rescheduled date is TBD. Our biggest apologies and thank you for your understanding. #PJLIVE2018 pic.twitter.com/MLBrE5aRZ8 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 19, 2018

The statement said: “Pearl Jam are very sorry to announce that they will be unable to perform tonight’s show at the O2 Arena in London. The band is working on rescheduling the concert date for mid-July.

“Singer Eddie Vedder has completely lost his voice. He is on vocal rest for the next few days in an effort to heal and perform the remainder of the tour dates.

“It’s the first time ever having to postpone a show for this reason. Ed and the band are gutted thinking of all the folks who have travelled and made plans. Sending their biggest apologies out to everyone. And huge gratitude for all the continued support.”

The announcement said tickets would be valid and transferable to a re-scheduled date, adding: “Expect more information soon. Please contact your point of purchase for all other public ticket enquiries. Ten Club ticket holders will be contacted directly in the coming days.”

The band is expected to resume their tour on Friday in Milan.

Pearl Jam formed in 1990 in Seattle in the US state of Washington, the same home city as their grunge contemporaries Soundgarden.

Pearl Jam said they hope to reschedule the second O2 Arena show to a date in July (Yui Mok/PA)

The group consists of Vedder, guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament and drummer Matt Cameron.

Their debut album Ten produced the singles Alive, Even Flow and Jeremy which all charted in the UK top 40.

The album has achieved triple platinum status in Britain and is a diamond record in the US after achieving platinum sales 13 times.

The group’s last studio album Lightning Bolt was released in 2013. To date the band has sold an estimated 60 million records worldwide.

In April 2017 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

