Piers Morgan joshes with Susanna Reid over her love life

19th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

The pair are known for their daily sparring on Good Morning Britain and today was no different.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock/PA)

Piers Morgan teased Susanna Reid about her private life following her comments about “nice times” with men.

The Good Morning Britain co-stars engaged in their usual banter as Morgan, 53, read out sections from a recent interview Reid, 47, did with Radio Times magazine.

National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Susanna Reid attending the National Television Awards 2018 (Ian West/PA).

Reading excerpts, Morgan said: “She hasn’t been quote ‘entirely single since they separated’. She’s had some ‘nice times with men’.”

Paraphrasing the interview, which mentions that she ‘goes to bed at 10pm and gets up at 4am’, he quipped: “Quite a small window then for the nice times, no?”.

Defending herself, Reid said they were “pre-watershed nice times”.

“How can a nice time even be pre-watershed?” replied Morgan.

He also shared a photograph of the interview on Instagram, showing Reid’s quote about working with him, captioning it: “Sorry????”.

Sorry????

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@thepiersmorgan) on

Reid also told Radio Times she would not rule out online dating or being introduced to someone by friends.

She said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out. It’s just not the right time. Life is stupidly busy.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS

Corrie and Emmerdale have been CANCELLED tonight and fans are FURIOUS
HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease

HSE issue alert following case of HIGHLY contagious and dangerous disease
[BREAKING] Major delays expected as part of Parnell Street CLOSED after blaze breaks out

[BREAKING] Major delays expected as part of Parnell Street CLOSED after blaze breaks out

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Meghan Markle wore a STUNNING fascinator from M&S to a wedding over the weekend

[PIC] Meghan Markle wore a STUNNING fascinator from M&S to a wedding over the weekend

[PICS] Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa shares heartbreak on Twitter as he finds new love

[PICS] Ant McPartlin's estranged wife Lisa shares heartbreak on Twitter as he finds new love
Woman airlifted to hospital with 'multiple injuries' following Killiney rescue

Woman airlifted to hospital with 'multiple injuries' following Killiney rescue
[PIC] Irish pub is looking for the owner of one of the most BIZARRE lost and found items EVER

[PIC] Irish pub is looking for the owner of one of the most BIZARRE lost and found items EVER