Chris Pratt offers fans life advice as he picks up his Generation Award from MTV

Chris Pratt offered fans nine pieces of life advice as he was honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie And TV Awards.

The Jurassic World actor, 38, picked up an accolade previously given to stars including Will Smith and Robert Downey Jr at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

During his acceptance speech broadcast on Monday, Pratt thanked his family before listing his advice for life.

He began: “Number one: Breathe. If you don’t, you will suffocate. Number two: You have a soul. Be careful with it.”

From there, he offered fans tips on religion, using the toilet and looking after dogs.

He said: “Number three: Don’t be a turd. If you are strong, be a protector. If you are smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, so do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than than that.

“Number four: When giving a dog medicine, put the medics in a little piece of hamburger and they won’t even know they’re eating medicine.

“Number five: It doesn’t matter what it is. Earn it. A good deed. Reach out to someone in pain. Be of service. It feels good and it’s good for your soul.”

Chris Pratt accepts the Generation Award (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Pratt added: “Number six: God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do.

For his seventh piece of advice, Pratt told the audience how to go to the toilet at a party.

He then added: “Number eight: Learn to pray. It’s easy, and it is so good for your soul.”

For his ninth and final rule, the actor told fans they are “imperfect” but designed by a “powerful force”.

He said: “Nobody is perfect. People will tell you that you are perfect just the way that you are, you are not! You are imperfect. You always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you are willing to accept that, you will have grace.

“And grace is a gift, and like the freedom that we enjoy in this country that grace was paid for with somebody else’s blood. Do not forget that. Don’t take that for granted.”

