Michael B Jordan aims a dig at Roseanne Barr during the MTV Awards

19th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Jordan made a joke while accepting the award for Best Villain.

Michael B Jordan took a swipe at embattled Roseanne Barr while accepting an award at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

The Black Panther star took home the Best Villain prize for playing N’Jadaka in the superhero blockbuster.

Barr, 65, had her hit sitcom, Roseanne, cancelled in the wake of comments made about a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.

She referred to Valerie Jarrett as a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet Of The Apes”.

2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Show
Michael B Jordan accepts the best villain award (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

During his acceptance speech, Jordan joked: “I am shocked that I won the award for Best Villain, I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Jordan, 31, saw off competition from Josh Brolin in Avengers: Infinity War, Adam Driver in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Legion’s Aubrey Plaza and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Clown in IT.

Black Panther was up for seven awards on the night.

© Press Association 2018

