Black Panther star hands over his MTV Award to Waffle House hero

19th Jun 18 | Entertainment News

Chadwick Boseman called James Shaw Jr on to the stage in Los Angeles.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman handed over his 2018 MTV Movie And TV Award to a fast food customer who saved lives when he fought off a gunman who opened fire in a restaurant.

Boseman, 40, won Best Hero for playing the title role in Black Panther, but during his acceptance speech he called James Shaw Jr on to the stage.

Shaw Jr disarmed an attacker armed with an assault rifle at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, in April.

Four people were killed in the attack and suspected gunman Travis Reinking was later arrested away from the scene

On stage in Los Angeles, Boseman told Shaw Jr: “This is going to live at your house.”

After winning the award, the actor tweeted: “#BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9.

“He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us.”

Black Panther was nominated for seven awards at the ceremony.

