Corrie's Chris Gascoyne: Peter is devastated about baby

The actor said Peter is questioning whether he even knows Toyah now.

Coronation Street’s Chris Gascoyne has said he does not think his character Peter will be able to forgive Toyah after she lied about their baby.

Dramatic scenes in the ITV soap last week saw Toyah (Georgia Taylor) tell Peter that Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) was actually baby Susie’s mother, and that their own baby died.

Discussing whether Peter will be able to forgive Toyah, the actor said: “I can’t see how.

“They have been through such a lot together and he truly loved her but this is another level of betrayal, Peter has done some crazy things in his time but I think this even transcends anything he has done.

“What she did was really cruel and it has made him question whether he even knows his woman at all.”

Gascoyne said Peter was “totally devastated” at the betrayal.

“He’s at a loss to know what she was thinking,” he said.

“He is grieving the loss of his child but it is so complex and hard for him to understand and he is really struggling with it.”

Peter is shocked when Toyah encourages him to speak to a counsellor.

“He thinks she is the one that needs counselling not him and he is not in the headspace where he is ready to talk to her calmly about any of this,” he said.

