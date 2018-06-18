Sir Paul McCartney thanks England for birthday present

Sir Paul McCartney has thanked England for his birthday present, apparently referencing their World Cup match win.

The Beatles star turned 76 on Monday and appeared to celebrate by watching England play Tunisia, which they won 2-1.

He posted a picture on Instagram of a Happy Birthday banner strung underneath a picture of two hearts and wrote: “Thanks England for my birthday present!!

“Loved it!”

Sir Paul’s daughter Stella McCartney was among those wishing the star many happy returns on his special day.

The designer posted a picture of the pair on Twitter and wrote: “Birthday boy….

“Blessed daughter to have you by my side every step…

“Love you dad x Stella.”

Sir Paul also received birthday messages from the estates of late Beatles stars John Lennon and George Harrison.

Lennon’s account tweeted a black and white image of the singer with the message: “Paul was one of the most innovative bass players that ever played bass.

“Happy Birthday @PaulMcCartney.”

A tweet from Harrison’s account said: “I’d become friendly with Paul, I remember him coming round to my house and I had this guitar, he had a trumpet.

“Paul realised he couldn’t sing and play the trumpet at the same time, so then he went off and bought his guitar. #Georgequote

“Happy Birthday @PaulMcCartney.”

